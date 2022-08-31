Police: Prank caller threatens to harm three staff members at Alcoa school

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Alcoa schools were in lockdown Wednesday after a caller threatened multiple staff members, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

A prank call that threatened bodily harm to three staff members was made to the front office of Alcoa Middle School, officials said. Therefore, out of caution, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools were placed on a soft lockdown.

The school resource officer was on the scene, and additional officers and detectives responded following the call, according to officials. No threats were found, and children were dismissed.

An investigation revealed that the call was unfounded, and the caller was not on school premises, according to APD. A department spokesperson said the caller had been identified and that officers were involved at this stage.

The police department believes that the threat was an isolated incident and did not intend to find any future threats, according to a statement.

Assistant Principal Chelsi Long said that safety was the school system’s main concern. Her full statement can be read below:

Today Alcoa Middle School had to go into a lockdown out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff. Unfortunately, we had a prank phone call made to the front office threatening bodily harm to three staff members, so we put the school on lockdown to ensure the safety of all involved. This prank call was unfounded, and the caller was not, in fact, on school premises. The caller has been identified, and the Alcoa Police Department is involved. We will continue to keep your child and their safety at the utmost importance and will continue to work in conjunction with the Alcoa Police Department.

Today, August 31, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools went into soft lockdown for a threatening phone call. Alcoa... Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.