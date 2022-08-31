Police: Prank caller threatens to harm three staff members at Alcoa school

The Alcoa Police Department believes that the threat was an isolated incident, according to a statement.
Source: WVLT News
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Alcoa schools were in lockdown Wednesday after a caller threatened multiple staff members, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

A prank call that threatened bodily harm to three staff members was made to the front office of Alcoa Middle School, officials said. Therefore, out of caution, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools were placed on a soft lockdown.

The school resource officer was on the scene, and additional officers and detectives responded following the call, according to officials. No threats were found, and children were dismissed.

An investigation revealed that the call was unfounded, and the caller was not on school premises, according to APD. A department spokesperson said the caller had been identified and that officers were involved at this stage.

The police department believes that the threat was an isolated incident and did not intend to find any future threats, according to a statement.

Assistant Principal Chelsi Long said that safety was the school system’s main concern. Her full statement can be read below:

Today, August 31, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools went into soft lockdown for a threatening phone call. Alcoa...

Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

