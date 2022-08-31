Police searching for missing Knoxville man

Police said they are concerned that he may have suffered a health crisis.
Robert Kitzmiller
Robert Kitzmiller(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are searching for a missing Knoxville man.

Robert Kitzmiller reportedly left Newell Brands, where he works in Maryville, at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. When leaving, police said that he was going to get one of his friend’s dinner from Cook Out and take it to her at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Officials said that he never arrived at the airport. He has not returned to his work or home, which is on Atlantic Avenue in Knoxville, since.

Kitzmiller was last seen driving his 2017 red Ford Mustang.

Police said they are concerned that he may have suffered a health crisis.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

