Police searching for missing Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are searching for a missing Knoxville man.

Robert Kitzmiller reportedly left Newell Brands, where he works in Maryville, at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. When leaving, police said that he was going to get one of his friend’s dinner from Cook Out and take it to her at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Officials said that he never arrived at the airport. He has not returned to his work or home, which is on Atlantic Avenue in Knoxville, since.

Kitzmiller was last seen driving his 2017 red Ford Mustang.

Police said they are concerned that he may have suffered a health crisis.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Have you seen #MissingPerson Robert Kitzmiller? On August 29th at abt 8:30 pm he left work at Newell Brands, Maryville to get a friend dinner from Cook Out & take it to her at @FlyKnoxville. He never arrived at the airport, returned to work or his home on Atlantic Av, Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/2AL9iF7JP9 — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) August 31, 2022

