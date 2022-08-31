Sunny and hot the next several days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wow! What a beautiful forecast we have in store for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are climbing marginally for Friday afternoon at high school football.

Rain chances are jumping and remain pretty stout for Labor Day Weekend. Even though we’re getting close to fall, we still have several 90s to go.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Behind this latest cold front, we have incredibly dry feeling air for the rest of Wednesday. It’s a great grilling forecast or boating forecast, or whatever you have in mind for late Wednesday. Thursday morning is actually a little bit chilly. Some will go from the middle 50s on the way to the 80s. Others will start in the lower 60s, eventually topping out in the lower 90s.

In your ‘I’m all Vol’ forecast, tailgaters will start with a high of 91 degrees near campus. The game time starting temperature is 84, with shadows quickly overtaking Neyland Stadium. As you walk back to your cars temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Watch your Gameday forecast right here!

Just to reiterate, there’s no rain at all locally on Thursday. Friday starts a little cooler. Most of us wake up to lower the middle 60s. There is a slightly climbing rain chance late in the day. Showers will start at mountain tops, moving north west into the foothills and then eventually into the southern Tennessee River valley. Because it is toasty and humid, some lightning is possible just in time for high school football. The best chance of that is in the south valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Onto your extended Labor Day weekend! Saturday is warm if not hot. Think a late season 90 degree day. Historically this would be one of the final ones of the year. There are a few showers and storms during the afternoon. These will outline the valley. Sunday and Labor Day Monday both have a 40% coverage of rain. Some storms are possible too. Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain coming from the south west of the north east. Best overall chance of rain is south of Interstate 40 and in the Tennessee Smokies.

A week front rolls in early Tuesday. That will suppress a lot of the rain chances early next week.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.