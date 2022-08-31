Sweet P’s reopens for catering after car crashes into building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just weeks after a car crashed through the Fountain City location, Sweet P’s is open for catering. The goal was always to open in some capacity quickly after the crash. A co-owner, Chris Ford, said spring and fall are their busy times.

“It was our hope to be able to do catering. This is our largest kitchen. Football season is coming, and a big part of our business is catering,” Ford said.

The restaurant just had to get the building checked to see if it was stable enough before having employees work in the kitchen again. Ford said it’s sad to see the restaurant part closed for some time, but happy they’re still bringing in business.

“Do I hate to lose football season? Absolutely. But we still get to do the catering, and insurance is going to pay for it,” Ford said.

Sweet P’s has been in Knoxville for over a decade, but the Fountain City location is just over a year old. They moved into the building, and with the renovation, they plan to make a couple of changes. It’ll include not expanding out as far to the road as it was initially built.

Ford said this shift will hopefully prevent cars from going into the building in the future.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a better-looking building and a safe building,” Ford said.

The goal is to have the restaurant fully refurbished by November of this year.

