Union County elementary school dismissing early due to power outage

The school will be dismissing at noon.
Aug. 31, 2022
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paulette Elementary School will be dismissing early Wednesday, Aug. 31, due to a power outage, Susan Oaks with Union County Schools told WVLT News.

The school will be dismissing at noon, she said. At this time there is no information on whether students will be returning Thursday.

WVLT News will update this story as we learn more.

