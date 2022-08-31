UTPD determines attempted robbery did not take place following investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials determined that a robbery reported on campus Tuesday night did not occur.

On Aug. 30, the UT Police Department received a report of an attempted robbery outside the G-11 Parking Garage. The student told police officials that while they were walking on the sidewalk attached to the parking garage, when an older individual approached them and attempted to forcibly take their belongings.

Officials said the student told them that they pepper sprayed the individual, safely fled the scene and notified police. UT police officers responded and were not able to find the suspect.

After further investigation, it was determined Wednesday evening that the “robbery” never happened, according to a spokesperson from UTPD.

