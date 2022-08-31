Vandals damage criticized construction site, reward offered for an arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction equipment along a development project in the Bexhill community was damaged and vandalized over the weekend, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s incident report.

Bulldozers and dump trucks are now covered in graffiti. Wayne Roberts of Sevier County told WVLT News the damage is only a glimpse of the ongoing issues he and his wife face when they show up for work.

He and his equipment are caught in between a year-long feud among dozens of homeowners and a commercial real estate company, Holrob Commercial Realty LLC.

“We’ve had a lot of just angry people here, I mean pulling up on job sites, cursing. It’s been unreal,” Roberts said.

Owner Mark Shipe bought the land to build a shopping center with restaurants, a nail salon and possibly a walk-in clinic.

“It’s disturbing,” said Shipe. “No one wanted to buy it. We’re providing jobs over there. We have people on the construction site right now doing work.”

Homeowners against the development, like Joe Cheka, eventually lost their fight to stop the project, but their concerns still linger. So, Cheka said he wasn’t surprised someone vandalized the site, especially because families have used the field as a park for decades.

“We have small neighborhood roads. And when school’s out it gets a little bit congested. So, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like,” Cheka said.

The damage costs totaled $10,000 worth of damage, according to an incident report.

Holrob Commercial Realty LLC officials are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who helps officers make an arrest. In the meantime, they plan to install hidden security cameras around the property.

