Varsity All Access | Week-3 notable matchups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week Three of the 2022 High School football season kicks off Thursday night with a pair of games in our area. Pigeon Forge plays host to neighbor Northview Academy. Meanwhile, defending Class-3A state champion Alcoa welcomes in Union County. Brian Nix is the new head coach of the (2-0) Tornadoes. On Friday night former Alcoa head coach and Tennessee coaching legend Gary Rankin returns to the area in one of our featured matchups.

BOYD BUCHANAN (2-0) AT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF KNOXVILLE (2-0) - 7 P.M.

Tennessee high school football coaching legend Gary Rankin returns to the area Friday night, only this time as the head coach of the Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers. The former top Tornado is off to a good start down Chattanooga way with his Bucs 2-0 to start the season. Rankin is off to his usual tricks fielding a high scoring offense and stifling defense. The Buccaneers have outscored their first two opponents, 101-10. As for Christian Academy, the Warriors and also undefeated through two games. Coach Travis Mozingo’s team shut out TKA in the opener and then defeated George Walton Academy out of Georgia, 32-7. They’ll face a much tougher test this week against Boyd Buchanan.

FARRAGUT (1-0) AT MARYVILLE (2-0) - 7 P.M.

Eddie Courtney’s Admirals opened the season with a close shave at home defeating Beech High 31-28. An even tougher opponent awaited in Week Two as the Admirals traveled to West to face a a talented and very experienced Rebels team. Farragut led 7-6 following a hard fought first half, but that West experience would prevail in the second half and behind the running of Brayden Latham, the Rebels would roll, 40-21. As for the Red Rebels of Maryville, well they’re just doing Maryville things. Running back and Virginia commit Noah Vaughn is off to a nice start helping lead Derek Hunt’s team to a 2-0 record. Yes, the task gets even tougher for Farragut mighty Maryville in Blount County.

ANDERSON CO. (2-0) AT FULTON (1-1) - 7:30 P.M.

Jeff McMillan’s Falcons soared to a season opening 41-22 win rival Austin-East. Their first road game of the season didn’t go as well in Week Two. The Falcons traveled down Broadway to North Knoxville neighbor Central. The Bobcats had a chip on their shoulder coming off a season opening loss to Greeneville. Nick Craney’s team proved to be tough on defense forcing five Marcellus Jackson interceptions on their way to a 41-21 win. The falcons return home this week, but the opponent doesn’t get any easier. In for a visit to Bob Black Stadium will Anderson County. Davey Gillum’s Mavs are off to a terrific start. The Mavericks upset defending state champion Powell in the opener, 48-14 and then scored the same amount of points in an impressive 48-6 rout of Science Hill up in Johnson City.

CLINTON (2-0) AT OAK RIDGE (1-1) - 7:30 P.M.

Speaking of Anderson County, our varsity All Access Game of the Week takes us to oak Ridge where Scott Cummings Wildcats will play host to the suddenly surging Clinton Dragons. Darell Keith’s team is 2-0 following wins over William Blount and Austin-East, outscoring those opponents by a combined 93-to-14. The Wildcats opened with a resounding 46-20 victory at South-Doyle. The Cats remained on the road in Week Two and found the competition a little stiffer at Bearden. The Bulldogs led 7-3 at the break and recovered an oak Ridge fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. A few plays later, the Dawgs would punch it in to take a 14-3 lead. Oak Ridge would rally and down 14-10 had a shot at the end zone as time expired, but the the pass was incomplete preserving the Bearden win and dropping the Wildcats to 1-1 on the young season. The home opener against those fire breathing Dragons should be a terrific matchup. WVLT’s Paige Dauer will be on hand to report on all the action.

