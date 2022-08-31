When will it feel like Fall? Your Fall Outlook in East Tennessee for 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re sick of the summer heat, or just looking forward to see more trees change color, it is officially Meteorological fall as of Sept. 1. We follow the calendar for the next three months, to keep data comparison easier, which is where the “what’s normal” is important.

FALL COLOR

In the WVLT First Alert Weather Center, we know fall is a popular season in East Tennessee, with the leaves changing in the mountains attracting tourists, and locals too.

Now, the weather this past summer also plays into how colorful that view will be. Then, during the fall, the day to day weather encourages the leaves to start changing, with cooler nights starting that transition. The extra late summer rains can help keep the leaves on the trees longer, giving us a better “show.” In terms of those cooler nights, it’s going to be a while.

SO, WHAT’S NORMAL?

On average, September’s average high is still in the low 80s and nights in the low 60s. Then October drops back to highs in the low 70s and nights in the upper 40s, and on down to an average high of 60 in November, and lows making it to the upper 30s! That is a good dramatic change in temperatures. The precipitation average is more up and down, with about three and a half inches overall in September, then less than 3 inches in October, and more than 4 inches in November.

While a few trees change earlier than others, the bulk of the fall color peaks in the mountains in Mid October, then in the higher elevations outlining the Valley later in the month. The Valley generally has the peak fall color in early November.

FALL 2022

This fall looks overall warmer than average. We will still have some cool periods, but the overall average looks to be warmer. This fall is also looking drier than average. So this fall, the trees are strong after summer rains, but the transition to fall color could be delayed slightly due to that warmer, drier trend for fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.