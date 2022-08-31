Where to park on Tennessee football’s opening day

Football time is here in Tennessee, and with the football fun comes the parking pains.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Football time is here in Tennessee, and with the football fun comes the parking pains. University officials have officially released the parking guide for game days; here’s what you need to know.

Campus parking will open at 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 for the Ball State game. Those with Football Parking Permits will be able to park in any of the orange areas on the map below. Those orange areas are for people with pre-arranged parking plans, including those who need accessible parking.

The general public gets to park in the green area and will be charged $40 to do so. That area is at the UT Culinary Institute, located at 2712 Neyland Dr. Keep in mind, there is no shuttle running to Neyland from this space, which is across from Sorority Village.

Another important note — parking passes are now digital. It’s a good idea to set up your parking plan and add your pass to your digital wallet before you leave the house, because WiFi and cell signal can be hard to come by on game day.

Don’t want to park on campus? There’s plenty of downtown parking options, but they’ll cost you anywhere from $10-40.

