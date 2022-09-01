Clock winding down to the start of Carson-Newman’s 2022 football season

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - While many East Tennessee football fans count down the days until the Vols kick-off, the Carson-Newman Eagles are on the same clock.

The Eagles are getting set to take on 12th-ranked West Georgia on the road Thursday night.

This Carson-Newman team believes they have all the potential to put together a successful season. The foundation for success starts at the quarterback position, where it’s been a battle all summer for the starting job.

But the guys in the quarterback room will tell you it’s the competition they face on the other side of the ball that’s truly elevating this team.

“I’m going to keep it real with you; the defense is real; they’re doing a great job,” said quarterback Zane Whitson. “Especially at the outside linebackers positions in Caleb Goins. He’s doing a great job. I mean, every time you see him out there, it’s almost like a threat, you don’t want to run at him, but you don’t want to throw at him either. So he’s doing a great job, but so is the rest of the defense.”

Whitson added, “[the defense is] pushing us to be better every day. Because when you’re going up against competition like that, it’s not just good for us, it’s good for the rest of the team because we’re going up against one of the best defenses in the conference.”

The Eagles and Wolves kick off Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Ra-Lin Field.

