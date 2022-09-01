CUTE: NICU patients dress in Vol gear ahead of football season

The Tennessee Football season is kicking off Thursday, Sept. 1.
Patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital are showing...
Patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital are showing off their Tennessee spirit in Vol gear!
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the littlest patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital showed their team spirit this week ahead of Tennessee’s football season.

A spokesperson from the hospital said that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies were wearing bright orange for the Volunteers.

“It may be Football Time in Tennessee, but it’s also Go Big Orange time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)!”

