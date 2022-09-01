CUTE: NICU patients dress in Vol gear ahead of football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the littlest patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital showed their team spirit this week ahead of Tennessee’s football season.

A spokesperson from the hospital said that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies were wearing bright orange for the Volunteers.

“It may be Football Time in Tennessee, but it’s also Go Big Orange time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)!”

Stay up to date on Tennessee football coverage here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.