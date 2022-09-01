Enjoy the sunshine on this Vol opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a mostly clear and patches of fog this morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 as we go into the afternoon.

Highs on Thursday will be near 91 in Knoxville to 89 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more clear skies with patches of fog and temperatures near 62 to start Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Onto your extended Labor Day weekend! Saturday is warm if not hot. Think a late season 90 degree day. Historically this would be one of the final ones of the year. There are a few showers and storms during the afternoon. These will outline the valley. Sunday and Labor Day Monday both have a 40% coverage of rain. Some storms are possible too. Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain coming from the south west of the north east. Best overall chance of rain is south of Interstate 40 and in the Tennessee Smokies.

A week front rolls in early Tuesday. That will suppress a lot of the rain chances early next week.

