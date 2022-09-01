Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut nursing home will have to relocate patients after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that its ability to participate in the Medicare program had been terminated.

CMS provided notice to the Summit View of Farragut, located at 12823 Kingston Pike, on Sept. 1 that stated the Medicare provider agreement between the nursing home and the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) would be terminated “due to the facility’s failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements,” according to a release.

According to CMS officials, the involuntary termination of the provider agreement is “generally a last resort after all other attempts to remedy the deficiencies at a facility have been exhausted.”

For Summit View of Farragut, a spokesperson said the facility was out of compliance with CMS’ health and safety requirements.

“CMS is committed to patient safety and quality of care,” a release stated. ‘We are closely monitoring the relocation of Medicare and Medicaid patients to other facilities.”

Read the full involuntary termination below:

This comes after the state’s Health Facilities Commission team suspended admissions and fined the nursing home following a complaint investigation into the facility. According to the notice of suspension of admissions given to Summit View of Farragut, the investigation revealed “violations of licensure statutes and regulations that are considered detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents.”

Afterward, according to the report, the commission’s executive director suspended admissions to the facility, effective on Aug. 19 at 5:00 p.m. The report also ordered the nursing home to pay $25,000 in penalties.

The commission’s executive director appointed a monitor or monitors to be present in the facility for a minimum of twenty hours per week to observe the facility’s operation.

Read it in full here:

For residents, patients and families being relocated, CMS recommends they visit the Care Compare Website and the Hospital Compare Website through the process.

WVLT News has reached out to Summit View of Farragut for comment but has not heard back.

