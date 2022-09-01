Hot but less humid for now, tracking more steam and storms ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s hot and sunny, but less humid for now. That gives us another mild night, but the humidity returns and brings back the rain chances on into your Labor Day weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Your All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

The rest of today is sunny and dry. It’s hot, but less humid, so a fan in the shade will do you some good! The high today is around 91 degrees, with a light breeze out of the north.

Tonight starts out mostly clear, but clouds increase by the morning, with a low around 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny at first, but clouds are increase and so is the humidity. This leads to an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon to evening hours, with a high around 91 degrees still.

Onto your extended Labor Day weekend! Saturday is warm, still around 90 degrees, with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Sunday and Labor Day Monday both come with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms Highs are in the mid 80s these days, with the higher humidity and scattered storms.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a week front rolls in early Tuesday. That will suppress a lot of the rain chances early next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

