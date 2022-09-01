It’s football time in Tennessee! What you need to know ahead of this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s officially football time in Tennessee! The Volunteers will take on the Ball State Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. in Neyland Stadium Thursday.

To prepare for the season, here are WVLT News stories covering Smokey X’s last season on Rocky Top, interesting additions across campus that fans may not know about, who will be playing on the field this year, and more.

Who will be representing the Tennessee Volunteers on the field this year? WVLT Sports has spoken to thirty Vols about their life at the University of Tennessee, what they like to do in their free time and how they are preparing to win this season.

After a month of fall camp and preseason training, the squad has begun implementing game preparations for the long-awaited season opener against Ball State.

In his weekly Monday press conference, Josh Heupel updated the media on practice, position battles, and the program’s trajectory over the last 19 months. Above all, the second-year head coach is looking forward to hitting the game field and seeing Vol Nation out in full force on Thursday in primetime.

Folks on Rocky Top are feeling pretty good when it comes to their Vols! Head coach Josh Heupel returns a good bit of talent on a team that surprised opponents on the way to seven regular season wins.

For security purposes, the University of Tennessee has turned to digital tickets for all athletic events, including football games. In August, UT officials met with fans to explain the process and ensure that people were informed about the big change.

Going forward, UT hopes with digital tickets that fraud will be less likely to happen.

Football time is here in Tennessee, and with the football fun comes the parking pains. University officials have officially released the parking guide for game days; here’s what you need to know.

One of the most familiar faces at Neyland Stadium on game day isn’t scoring any points.

Smokey, the mascot, is known for helping fans celebrate a Tennessee touchdown, but we went to find out what his life is like off the field as he plans to retire after this football season.

The first phase of a nearly $300 million renovation to Neyland Stadium wrapped up days before the 2022 football season.

You’ve seen the lights in Neyland Stadium but not like this. The 2022 football season for the Vols will kick off with a new coordinated light show.

The same lights will be in place, but the way they’re being used is a brand new rollout said Alex Becker with Bandit Lights.

“It’s going to be a show like no one has seen before,” Becker said.

Lead tailback Jabari Small has been hyper-focused on his game all off-season. There’s no question that the run game and Small, in particular, will be key to helping unleash UT’s up-tempo offense.

The problem is that the junior took a beating last fall and had a challenging time finishing games, but he is healthy and stronger than ever.

University of Tennessee student tour guides taught WVLT News anchor Brittany Tarwater a history lesson on campus landmarks.

Alumni Hall showcases this year’s game day looks, from apparel and accessories for the whole family.

It was another memorable month of August as once again we got to get up close and personal with several of our Tennessee Football stars in the 2022 edition of the long-running tradition, 30 Days, 30 Vols.

Greg Boles has been coming to the Vol Navy for more than 20 years, picking up friends along the way. He needed someone to look after his boat, and one lifelong Vol fan said he would gladly stay during football season.

The scene at Neyland Stadium was electrifying fifty years ago on Sept. 16, 1972, when UT played its first home game for the first time ever under the big lights.

