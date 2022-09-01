Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop

Knoxville Police Department officers recovered an AK-style pistol and AR-15 after stopping a car with a non-functioning brake light on Addison Street last night.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers recovered two guns and arrested two people following a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Community Engagement Response Team officers stopped a vehicle on Addison Street on Aug. 31, for a non-functioning brake light, according to officials.

Once stopped, a passenger ran from the car, KPD officials said. However, following an investigation, one man was charged with possessing a firearm with the intent to go armed and drug charges.

A second man was charged with convicted felon in possession of a weapon. He also had outstanding warrants out of Washington County, Tennessee, according to KPD.

Officers recovered an AK-style pistol and AR-15 from the vehicle, officials said.

