Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
Officers recovered an AK-style pistol and AR-15 from the vehicle, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers recovered two guns and arrested two people following a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Community Engagement Response Team officers stopped a vehicle on Addison Street on Aug. 31, for a non-functioning brake light, according to officials.
Once stopped, a passenger ran from the car, KPD officials said. However, following an investigation, one man was charged with possessing a firearm with the intent to go armed and drug charges.
A second man was charged with convicted felon in possession of a weapon. He also had outstanding warrants out of Washington County, Tennessee, according to KPD.
