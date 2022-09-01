Lady Vols Soccer picks up first win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols picked up a 4-0 win over Bowling Green on Thursday, marking head coach Joe Kirt’s first win at the helm.

Redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas netted two goals on the night, while sophomore Taylor Huff and redshirt-freshman Jenna Stayart each added one. In goal, senior Lindsey Romig made two saves before redshirt-freshman Ally Zazzara came on to close out the final 11 minutes of the game.

Tennessee peppered the BGSU (0-2-1) defense with six shots during the first 20 minutes of the match, with Huff putting the first shot on goal in the 22ndminute.

The Lady Vols went on to outshoot the Falcons 10-1 before halftime, but the score remained knotted at zero. Huff put the Lady Vols ahead 1-0 just six minutes into the second half, receiving a pass from redshirt-junior Maria Nelson with her back to the goal and turning the defender before driving the ball into the lower right corner from the top of the box.

Thomas made it a two-goal advantage in the 64th minute, slotting a shot into the back of the net after Huff found her breaking into the box. The pair repeated the performance 19 seconds later when Huff blew through a host of Falcon defenders and found Thomas open on the left side of the 18-yard box. She then knocked it in from 12 yards out to move the score to 3-0.

In the 75thminute, Stayart logged her first collegiate goal in commanding fashion, taking a touch past a defender and hammering a shot far-post. Fifth-year senior Mackenzie George and freshman Macaira Midgley earned assists on the play.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will continue their homestand, hosting Tennessee Tech in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on Sunday. The game will be streamed on SECN+.

