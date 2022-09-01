LIVE THREAD | Ball State vs. Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is opening a season on a Thursday night for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in its existence. The Vols are 3-0 in those previous matchups. UT beat Bowling Green last season, 38-6.

QB Hendon Hooker and senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman return this season to form one of the quarterback-receiver duos in the nation. The two have connected for at least one touchdown in three straight games and 10 games overall.

Led by seventh-year head coach Mike Neu, Ball State enters the 2022 season fresh off its second consecutive bowl appearance. The Cardinals went 6-6 in the regular season last year before falling to Georgia State in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl.

They return 11 starters from last year’s team (six on offense, five on defense), including their top rusher and receiver in sophomore running back Carson Steele and senior wideout Jayshon Jackson.

1ST QUARTER

An explosive start for the Vols, but on defense. First play from scrimmage, Cardinals try a little razzle dazzle. A double handoff and toss back to the quarterback who is pressured by linebacker Aaron Beasley. Tamarion McDonald intercepts the pass and the Vols are in business.

First play for UT is a touchdown. QB Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt from 23 yards out. PAT is good and two plays into the game, the Vols lead the Cardinals 7-6-0.

On their 2nd possession the Cardinals drive into UT territory, but on 4th down, a deep pass by QB John Paddock down the near sideline is overthrown and the Vols take over on downs.

The Vols would move right back down the field thanks to a big completion to Cedric Tillman, a nice Jabari Small run and then another completion to newcomer Bru McCoy, but the drive would stall and on 4th and 5, Chase McGrath would boot it through from 34 yards out. Tennessee out to a 10-0 lead with 8:03 remaining in the 1st quarter

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.