Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking through the park, “scaring kids and threatening to shoot people,” according to the report.

While officials were driving to the playground, more reports came through stating that the man, identified as Frank Riley, 55, of Knoxville, had also picked up a stick and threatened kids, officials said.

Riley was found in an argument with a witness once officers arrived, the report stated. The witness told officers that Riley has been in a physical altercation with an unknown person prior to their arrival.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

