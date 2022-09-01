Nearly $600M lithium plant to come to Etowah, create more than 100 jobs

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $582 million lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility will be coming to Etowah, according to an announcement by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials.

Approximately 117 new jobs will be part of the company’s Tennessee expansion, officials said. The manufacturing plant will be located in McMinn County at the North Etowah Industrial Park.

“Companies like Piedmont choose to call Tennessee home because of our unmatched workforce and strong business climate. I thank this company for its investment in McMinn County and commitment to create nearly 120 manufacturing jobs for Tennesseans,” Gov. Lee said.

The plant will help support energy security in the United States and transition to a clean energy economy, as it will produce lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for both the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

Officials said Piedmont’s Etowah plant would utilize more environmentally responsible economic processing technology by supporting the company’s object of becoming a “large, low-cost, sustainable producer of lithium products.”

“Centrally located within the southern automotive corridor, Tennessee continues to attract companies in the electric vehicle industry,” Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said. “We believe McMinn County will be the ideal location to support Piedmont’s growth and success and appreciate this company’s significant investment in rural Tennessee. Thank you to the local community and our partners at CSX for their support in making this win a reality.”

Piedmont Lithium, a battery-grade lithium producer, was founded and remained headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina. It aims to help establish North America as a key global producer of lithium hydroxide through its North Carolina and Tennessee operations, according to a release.

“TVA and Etowah Utilities congratulate Piedmont on its decision to establish operations in McMinn County. Supporting innovative companies, like Piedmont, that are helping modernize transportation and working towards a sustainable future is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with McMinn County Economic Development Authority, McMinn County Government and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and celebrate this announcement together,” John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development, said.

The Etowah mayor said that the city was excited about the announcement and the positive impact the plant would have on the area.

“We are delighted that Piedmont has chosen Etowah as their new location. The company will bring a positive impact to our community and the surrounding area, and we say, ‘come on down,’” said Etowah City Mayor Burke Garwood.

.@PiedmontLithium will invest nearly $600M to establish manufacturing operations in Southeast Tennessee.



Thanks to Piedmont, McMinn County will see the creation of 100+ new jobs as the company locates on a Select Tennessee Certified Site in Etowah. https://t.co/nNWyk7tQFT pic.twitter.com/yUuiJDKkev — TNECD (@TNECD) September 1, 2022

