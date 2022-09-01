Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.(Flight Aware/KCPQ)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state.

FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.

KPTV reports the Bellingham Herald was one of the first publications to pick up on the flight chart.

No immediate reason was given or shared for such a route that was taken, but the finger was reportedly pointing toward Whatcom County.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Tracking a line of storms on this First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee
A look inside Neyland Stadium
Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other school has
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction

Latest News

Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12,...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit
The scene at Neyland Stadium was electrifying fifty years ago on Sept. 16, 1972, when UT played...
Going My Way: Neyland Stadium
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
Police said they are concerned that he may have suffered a health crisis.
Police searching for missing Knoxville man