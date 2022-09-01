Police continue to search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of murder

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are still working to find accused murderer Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, who is wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old woman who was found dead in her apartment

According to police, 38-year-old Ricky Johnson is wanted in the shooting death of 28-year-old Trashai Siske, who was found dead in an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison. Officers were called to perform a welfare check after gunshots were reported.

Siske’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Man accused of murder (MNPD)

Neighbors said they jumped out of bed when they heard the shots being fired. One woman who wished to remain anonymous until someone is arrested said she lay on the ground for cover after hearing the first three bursts of gunfire.

“She has young kids,” the anonymous woman said. “That was sad to hear, but it’s not really that surprising. These kinds of things happen every day. It’s unfortunate. At this point, it’s just kind of a way of life.”

Osha Whaley said her eight-year-old son would play with Siske’s children in the neighborhood. She lives in an apartment building directly across from where the murder happened and said it was shocking to come outside on Thursday and see an active crime scene.

“I’m really just praying for her family because I can only imagine," Whaley said. "That not feeling security where you live because you don’t know what really happened. That it happened around you, literally right across from you, is kind of scary."

Police investigating the murder scene. (WSMV)

Neighbors said this is generally a safe and quiet area where they would not expect something like this to happen. They’re hoping this was an isolated incident.

Thompson is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

WSMV 4 will update as more information is made available.

