School violence threats have consequences, East Tenn. sheriff warns

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said threatening violence toward a school was an uptick he’s seen in recent years. He said in the past month his office responded to two threats, both made by students. This is one of four threats made this week reported to different East Tennessee school systems.

Cox believed social media is a catalyst for these violent threats.

“Our kids are our most prized possession,” Cox explained. “We take all threats no matter how small to how large, we take all of those very seriously.”

He said students and anyone can face charges for any threat they make. Cox explained children and teens have gotten charged with terroristic threats in Cumberland Co. and they went to the Juvenile Detention Center.

“It’s a felony that’s on their record and it’s going to ride with them for now on,” Cox said.

He wanted to remind parents that students have a layer of protection in schools with a school resource officer in every Cumberland Co. school.

“You can rest assured that the SROs and the law enforcement of Cumberland County are trained, prepared and willing to deal with that threat,” Cox said.

It doesn’t matter the time of day, Cox said the Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office has a team that can respond.

“The decisions that one of these children can make can impact their lives for the rest of their lives,” Cox said.

Cox urged everyone to say something if they see or hear something.

Cox said, “We’re going to do everything that we can possibly do to keep those kids safe.”

He wanted people to take advantage of mental health resources if anyone feels they need help.

