Toasty for Vols game, soggy Sunday into Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let’s Go Big Orange! We have toasty weather tonight, but are rain-free. We have some mountain-to-valley storms rumbling on another toasty; that’s Friday.

More numerous showers are here for much of Labor Day Weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re nearing 90 degrees Thursday evening. Football Time In Tennessee is dry-feeling, and you will not need the rain gear. Your “I’m All Vol” forecast goes from 84 degrees to the middle 70s through the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Onto your extended Labor Day weekend! Saturday is warm if not hot. Think a late season 90 degree day. Historically this would be one of the final ones of the year. There are a few showers and storms during the afternoon. These will outline the valley.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday both have a 40% coverage of rain. Some storms are possible too. Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain coming from the south west of the north east. Best overall chance of rain is south of Interstate 40 and in the Tennessee Smokies.

A week front rolls in early Tuesday. That will suppress a lot of the rain chances early next week.

We are also watching Danielle, now a bonafide tropical storm. That has NO threat to us or even America. That said, the first named storm in two months could become a hurricane soon.

