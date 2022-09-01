University of Tennessee fan to live on Vol Navy boat during football season

Shannon Stewart will live on a boat in the Vol Navy until after Thanksgiving.
Shannon Stewart will live on a boat in the Vol Navy until after Thanksgiving.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greg Boles has been coming to the Vol Navy for more than 20 years, picking up friends along the way.

“His kids and my friends have mutual friends, and it was like, ‘hey, this is a reunion,’” said Shannon Stewart.

After meeting at the Vol Navy several years ago, Stewart and Boles became friends and have now worked out a way to help each other out.

Boles, who likes to get his front row spot, parked his boat on the first of August. Although eager, Boles comes and goes from the boat from time to time and needed someone to look after it.

With a job that allows him to work remotely, Stewart happily accepted the offer to stay on the boat during football season. Equipped with four beds, a fridge with plenty of food and drinks, and a restroom, it’s a dream come true for a lifelong Vol fan.

“I’m living my dream; I can tell you that. As a die-hard Vols fan, I couldn’t think of a better place to be during football season, especially where the program is going now,” said Stewart.

The two friends together are eagerly awaiting kickoff against Ball State Thursday night as they plan to watch the season opener on some of the several TVs they have on board. According to Boles, there can be as many as 200 people on the boat at any given time as they invite anybody that wants to join on board.

The Vol Navy started in the 60′s after longtime Vol football broadcaster George Mooney took his boat home after a game to beat the traffic on the roads.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Tracking a line of storms on this First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee
A look inside Neyland Stadium
Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other school has
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction

Latest News

What a view from Vic in Wears Valley.
Sunny and hot the next several days
Lady Vols
Lady Vols Soccer picks up first win
Vols last season
It’s football time in Tennessee! What you need to know ahead of this season
The scene at Neyland Stadium was electrifying fifty years ago on Sept. 16, 1972, when UT played...
Going My Way: Neyland Stadium