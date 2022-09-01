Vol Nation rallies around fan with cancer diagnosis

Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February, and or the last six months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. For the last 6 months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments. Her doctors found a heart m
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. For the last six months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments.

“I know it’s just a game to some people, but it’s not to us, it just took over. It’s not just one game or that one bad interception, your heart breaks. And you put all that time into it and heal together. We were able to take those moments from football and use that through cancer,” said Susan.

Her father, James Boofer, is a photographer for the Vols. He took to Twitter, asking Vol Nation to pray for his daughter.

“When I was in the hospital, there were Vol fans from Twitter to deliver gifts, donations, everything. It’s kind of like a family, and I think it’s a family that’s become one,” said Boofer.

During her first chemo treatment, she was watching a basketball game when the announcers gave her a shoutout.

“I don’t have time to sit here and sulk and be down. If it’s not my family, it’s my friends, if it’s not my friends, it’s Vol Nation,” said Boofer.

Her doctors found a heart murmur. They want to fix that before continuing with radiation. Susan will be in the stands for the home opener, she said while her doctors might not agree, a winning season would help her heart.

If you want to support the family. you can donate here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
Tracking a line of storms on this First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Cox said social media is a catalyst for threatening violence
School violence threats have consequences, East Tenn. sheriff warns
Outside Neyland Stadium
LIVE THREAD | Ball State vs. Vols
Vols last season
It’s football time in Tennessee! What you need to know ahead of this season
LGBTQIA Protections
State Universities Advised to table LGBTQIA Protections under Title IX