Vol Nation rallies around fan with cancer diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. For the last six months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments.

“I know it’s just a game to some people, but it’s not to us, it just took over. It’s not just one game or that one bad interception, your heart breaks. And you put all that time into it and heal together. We were able to take those moments from football and use that through cancer,” said Susan.

Her father, James Boofer, is a photographer for the Vols. He took to Twitter, asking Vol Nation to pray for his daughter.

“When I was in the hospital, there were Vol fans from Twitter to deliver gifts, donations, everything. It’s kind of like a family, and I think it’s a family that’s become one,” said Boofer.

During her first chemo treatment, she was watching a basketball game when the announcers gave her a shoutout.

“I don’t have time to sit here and sulk and be down. If it’s not my family, it’s my friends, if it’s not my friends, it’s Vol Nation,” said Boofer.

Her doctors found a heart murmur. They want to fix that before continuing with radiation. Susan will be in the stands for the home opener, she said while her doctors might not agree, a winning season would help her heart.

