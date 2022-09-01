What bags can you bring to University of Tennessee football games?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As football season is underway in Tennessee, there are certain items you should leave at the tailgate when heading inside Neyland Stadium.

The University of Tennessee operates with a clear bag policy for all sporting events.

The policy and security regulations limit fans to one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon, clear, resealable plastic storage bag per person, according to UT Sports.

In addition, fans will also be allowed small clutch purses or wallets that can not be larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, the website states.

“No other bags will be allowed inside,” the UT Sports website states. “No items can be left or stored at the gates.”

School officials said all items, including bags, are subject to search at the gates. In addition, “medically necessary” items must be searched.

Officials noted that diaper bags were not a medically necessary item and that all diaper bag supplies should be carried in a clear bag.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.