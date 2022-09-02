20 more beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility arrive in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, that intended to sell the dogs to laboratories for experimentation.

The dogs were in deplorable conditions, YWAC officials said. However, health assessments will be conducted on the beagles then they will be released to foster families.

The majority of the previous batch of beagles have been adopted.

This second batch will be available for adoption soon but will only live with foster families. Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit the YWAC website.

Eighteen beagles from the Virginia breeding facility were sent to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, Florida. On Thursday, moments of pure joy were caught on camera as some of the beagle pups, who had never experienced life outside a cage, got their first sniff of outside air and played on grass for the first time.

“You know, these guys were rescued from what was going to be a very miserable life,” Anna Gonce, the Humane Society’s executive director said. “And to be able to give them their first day outside, underneath the blue sky, and the grass and trees and just watch them play and be normal dogs is what we’ve been waiting for all week.”

