20 more beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility arrive in East Tenn.

Young-Williams Animal Center accepted a total of 40 beagles from the facility.
Young-Williams Animal Center accepted a total of 40 beagles from the facility.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, that intended to sell the dogs to laboratories for experimentation.

The dogs were in deplorable conditions, YWAC officials said. However, health assessments will be conducted on the beagles then they will be released to foster families.

The majority of the previous batch of beagles have been adopted.

This second batch will be available for adoption soon but will only live with foster families. Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit the YWAC website.

Eighteen beagles from the Virginia breeding facility were sent to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, Florida. On Thursday, moments of pure joy were caught on camera as some of the beagle pups, who had never experienced life outside a cage, got their first sniff of outside air and played on grass for the first time.

“You know, these guys were rescued from what was going to be a very miserable life,” Anna Gonce, the Humane Society’s executive director said. “And to be able to give them their first day outside, underneath the blue sky, and the grass and trees and just watch them play and be normal dogs is what we’ve been waiting for all week.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Frank Riley
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Vols last season
It’s football time in Tennessee! What you need to know ahead of this season
Shannon Stewart will live on a boat in the Vol Navy until after Thanksgiving.
University of Tennessee fan to live on Vol Navy boat during football season

Latest News

Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Mostly Sunny Skies This Afternoon
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
A spokesperson said the Summit View of Farragut was out of compliance with the Centers for...
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program