3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.

Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple people in the same truck died following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

The driver of a Ford F-150, 46-year-old Marvin Parker, was driving on New Highway 68 when he drove over the center line and hit the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the report.

After hitting the Chevy, the Ford hit multiple trees and rocks, causing the truck to flip and land in a creek down an embankment, according to the report.

Three of the passengers in the Ford, 32-year-old Shannon Blankenship, 23-year-old Jolynn Farmer, and the driver’s son, 21-year-old Marvin Parker, were thrown from the truck when it flipped. None of them were wearing their seatbelts and all three of them died, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevy, 21-year-old Timothy Wilkerson, and the female juvenile in the truck were also injured in the crash. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Ford my be charged, following the investigation, according to the report.

