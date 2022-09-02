$40 million expansion coming to Wilderness at the Smokies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wilderness at the Smokies announced the beginning of a $40 million expansion project that will add 40,000 square feet to the Wild WaterDome indoor park.

The project is the largest in the resort’s history and will include the building of a new water coaster. Switchback Mountain will be a three-story water coast that will feature three drops, uphill blasts, high speed and new Reverse AquaLucent tubes that will display colorful patterns as riders pass.

Also coming to the waterpark, the Rocky Top Glider is a new cloud coaster that will suspend riders about 25 feet in the air over the park’s Adventure Forest. A new XD theater will also be constructed in the expansion by fall 2022.

The Wilderness at the Smokies’ Thirsty Miner restaurant will get a new look and name. The space will be converted into a food hall named Camp Social with a summer camp theme. New restaurants will also be coming: The Burger Bar, Lily’s Campsite Pizza Bakery, Coffee Canteen, Tacolicious, Molly’s Shake Shoppe and Grizzly’s Grill. Guests will also be able to enjoy a TV/video wall and yard games inside the hall.

More villas are being added to the resort with the expansion. 12, three-bedroom villas will be available to rent starting in early 2023. The villas sleep up to 12 people, are more than 2,600 square feet and feature a fireplace and a game room.

For more information visit the Wilderness at the Smokies’ website or call (877) 325-9453.

