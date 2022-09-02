Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Powell

Anheuser-Busch will be bringing their beloved pets, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, to the event highlighting pet preparedness.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Can’t make it to the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show to see the Budweiser Clydesdales? You will have another opportunity to see the famous horses!

In honor of National Preparedness Month, the parent company of Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch is hosting its second annual “Prepare For Your Pets” campaign on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Kroger, located at 234 East Emory Road.

It will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:300 p.m. Guests are asked to RSVP for the event here.

The event is aimed at sharing the company’s established disaster relief capabilities, specifically including support and planning resources for the family, including all furry companions.

The campaign has launched on a newly established website, PrepareForYourPets.com, which will serve as a hub for pet owners to find information on how to prepare for a disaster to keep people and their pets safe.

“As part of the 2022 ‘Prepare For Your Pets’ campaign, Anheuser-Busch is creating the opportunity for pet owners to print a physical photo of themselves and their pets to have on hand in the event of a natural disaster or crisis,” a spokesperson said.

Anheuser-Busch will be bringing their beloved pets, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, to the event. Guests will be able to visit the eight-horse Cydlesdale hitch, learn how to properly pack a pet preparedness kit and take part in a Pet In Your Pocket Photobooth.

Event officials said there would also be giveaways and planning resources for attendees. In addition, adoptable pets from Campbell County will have cats and dogs at the event for someone looking for a furry loved one.

“In almost every corner of our country, communities are at risk of natural disasters. This National Preparedness Month we’re leveraging our reach to highlight the importance of preparing for the entire family, including pets who cannot plan for themselves,” said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch. “Together with our commitment to preparing emergency drinking water throughout the year, we stand ready to support people as they plan for disasters and emergencies in their homes, businesses, and communities.”

Registration for the event can be found here.

