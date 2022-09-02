A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few patches of fog this morning, with some storms ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Friday will be near 91 in Knoxville to 88 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have a few lingering rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 69 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Saturday where we left off on Friday with spotty showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring heavy rainfall at times. Saturday will be a little cooler from more clouds around as we stay near 88 for the afternoon.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday both have a 40% coverage of rain. Some storms are possible too. Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain coming from the south west of the north east. Best overall chance of rain is south of Interstate 40 and in the Tennessee Smokies.

A week front rolls in early Tuesday. That will suppress a lot of the rain chances early next week.

We are also watching Danielle, now a tropical storm. That has NO threat to us or even America. That said, the first named storm in two months could become a hurricane soon.

More scattered rain chances for parts of the Labor Day weekend. (WVLT)

