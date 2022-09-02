‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody in Central America. (Source: KFMB)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A suspected killer on the run for six years appeared in court on Friday for the murder of his girlfriend in California.

Raymond McLeod was arraigned for the 2016 death of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.

Police said McLeod and Mitchell lived in Arizona but were visiting friends in San Diego when she was found dead in an apartment.

According to investigators, McLeod fled the country after her murder but was arrested in El Salvador earlier this week.

Investigators say Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Wentzel, is a former detective who helped authorities in the international search for McLeod.

“The number one thing for this conference is ‘yes, I got him.’ He’s never going to get away again. He’s not going to be released from that jail if I could have something to do with that,” Wentzel said.

Before his arrest, McLeod was on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

