Information sought in deadly Hamblen County crash, THP investigating

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened in July.

Troopers are investigating a crash that took place on July 1 near Interstate-81 near the 11-mile post at approximately 4:00 a.m., officials said. They are seeking information on the make of the vehicle and its driver.

It is believed that the vehicle that left the scene following the crash may have been blue in color. Troopers also said it may have been a commercial vehicle that sustained damage to the rear portion of the truck or trailer.

Those with information should call 423-348-6144 Extension 5515.

WVLT News has reached out to THP for more information.

THP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday, July 1, 2022, in Hamblen Co. The crash occurred I-81 south near 11 mile post. THP is requesting any info. from the public on the identity of the vehicle or it’s driver. pic.twitter.com/ElCcp38Mti — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) September 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.