Information sought in deadly Hamblen County crash, THP investigating

They are searching for information on a vehicle that left the scene of a deadly crash.
Sep. 2, 2022
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened in July.
Troopers are investigating a crash that took place on July 1 near Interstate-81 near the 11-mile post at approximately 4:00 a.m., officials said. They are seeking information on the make of the vehicle and its driver.
It is believed that the vehicle that left the scene following the crash may have been blue in color. Troopers also said it may have been a commercial vehicle that sustained damage to the rear portion of the truck or trailer.
Those with information should call 423-348-6144 Extension 5515.
