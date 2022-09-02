Jason Aldean dropped by PR firm after wife’s transphobic comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music singer Jason Aldean was dropped by his public relations firm Thursday after his wife, Brittany Aldean, made a post on social media regarding the gender-affirming care of trans children.
“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” said Tyne Parrish, the co-owner of The Green Room, in a statement first shared with Billboard. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”
WSMV4 reached out to the Green Room to inquire if this decision was made due to Aldean’s recent backlash. The PR firm has declined to share details on the decision.
The Green Room’s decision to drop Aldean follows backlash he and his wife had received after she posted a “Get Ready with Me” video with a caption that said, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”
In addition to her comment, Brittany also used Beyoncé's 2006 song “Upgrade U,” seemingly unaware that Beyoncé just paid a very specific tribute to trans ballroom culture on her new album, Renaissance, according to Rolling Stone.
Aldean then commented on the post, saying, “LMAO!! I’m glad they didn’t, too, ‘cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”
Singer-Songwriter Cassadee Pope called Brittany on Twitter, saying, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”
Singer-Songwriter Maren Morris then commented on Pope’s tweet and said, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”
Brittany shared the following statement on her Instagram, tagging Pope in the post:
