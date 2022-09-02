Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting

Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Avenue Friday, KPD officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Multiple witnesses were located at the scene and are being questioned by Violent Crimes Unit investigators. The suspects fled the scene in a car of undetermined make and model,” officials said.

Those with information are asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or report information here.

