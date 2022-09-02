Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

