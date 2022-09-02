Man threatens to cut dog’s throat during argument with girlfriend, report says

The man also choked the chihuahua, Buddy, a police report stated.
Zachary Cheek
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is accused of choking a chihuahua and threatening to cut its throat on Wednesday, according to a Knoxville Police Department report.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Stormer Hardware store on Asheville Highway and met with the victim, who was holding a dog.

The victim told police that her boyfriend, Zachary Cheek, and she were arguing in the car on Asheville Highway. She initially got out of the car, but Cheek picked her back up, the report stated.

While she was in the vehicle, Cheek pulled out a knife and waved a knife at her, the report stated. The victim allegedly showed police a picture of Cheek pointing the knife at her.

Cheek started choking her chihuahua, Buddy, with both of his hands, according to the report. The victim told police that Cheek also put the knife to the dog’s neck and threatened to cut its throat.

Cheek allegedly threw her ID out of the window near the Asheville Highway, and Andrew Johnson Highway split and let the victim out near the Stormer Hardware store. She walked to the store and called the police, according to the report.

The report stated that the victim nor the dog had any visible injuries on them.

KPD officers also received a call at Danny’s Market about the same incident. Officers found Cheek, who reported that he dropped the victim off at the Dunkin Donuts at Asheville Highway.

Cheek told officers he picked the victim back up when she allegedly started punching him. He told officers he did take out a knife and held it out to her but only for self defense, the report stated. Cheek denied allegations that he threatened the dog or threw the victim’s ID away.

Officers determined that Cheek was the primary aggressor and arrested him. They found a knife in his possession and turned it into evidence.

Cheek was charged with domestic aggravated assault and cruelty to animals.

