Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning.

The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.

Sarah Brown said she likes to walk with her husband and dog. But, if she is alone, she always carries pepper spray with her to protect herself from dangers.

“I always go out on the trail with a map just so I know where I am,” Brown said. “I usually text my mom and a friend before I head out (to tell them) where I am going to be, how long the loop I am going to be is, and what time I think I am going to be back so that if they don’t hear from me by then, they can give me a call and make sure I am okay.”

Brown said there are parts of the woods at Percy Warner Park that are so dense you can’t see what is happening around you, so she thinks some people have a false sense of security.

Other runners, like Lizzie Ristucci, said they are well aware of the dangers of a possible kidnapper because they’ve had dangerous run-ins with suspicious people. Ristucci said she had had to sprint back to her car because she did not feel safe on the trail.

“There was a guy on a bike, and I had never seen him before,” Ristucci said. “He didn’t look like he belonged. He just didn’t have the attire to be riding a bike around the park. So I finally just called the non-emergency number to report him because there were tons of kids around, tons of families, and he was just kind of riding back and forth. If you don’t feel safe and something is wrong, you have to speak up and say something.”

Experts recommend being aware of your surroundings and listening to your instincts while out running. You can also download running apps on your phone that includes a built-in emergency alert feature if something goes wrong on the trail.

Ron King has been running in the park for over 50 years and said he avoids going out early in the morning or after sunset for safety reasons. He’s even found people on the trails and told them it was time to leave before it got dark.

King said people on the trails generally look out for each other, and he is usually able to hear people who are approaching him.

“I’d say it’s absolutely safe here,” King said. “I can’t imagine someone being kidnapped here unless it was somebody here as the only car in the lot at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

Ana Christina DaSilva said she was very concerned after hearing about the kidnapping. She always runs with her cell phone and keys and has been thinking about getting pepper spray to carry with her for a couple of weeks.

This news made that decision, leading her to add pepper spray to her shopping list. DaSilva also hopes Metro Parks will add more security and police patrolling parking lots.

