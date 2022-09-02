Mixed reactions from Vol fans after first day of new ticketing system

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vol’s dominated Ball State in their first game of the season, some fans found that getting into the stadium wasn’t as smooth as they thought it would be.

After all, it’s the first time that Vol fans needed to have their tickets on the phone so they can scan them upon entry to Neyland Stadium.

“The scanners ain’t working. They won’t take, they won’t scan,” said one fan after being delayed getting into the stadium.

Others didn’t seem to have much of an issue.

“I feel like the line’s moving a lot faster,” said one fan.

With some exceptions at will call and fans that have flip phones, the majority of fans had to have the ticket downloaded on their phone for an easy scan. The school’s ticketing department is already identifying a few things to improve on for the next home game.

“Making sure people know to download their ticket to their apple wallet or google wallet depending on if they have an iPhone or android,” said Blake Pallansch. Without that download, you might risk losing cell reception and be unable to open your ticket when asked to present it which could cause a slower line for the people behind you.

While some fans said they missed holding a physical paper ticket, this new system appeared to be here to stay for the time being.

“We know this first day will be the hardest day for folks and once it becomes more normal it’ll become easier and easier each Saturday from here on out,” said Pallansch.

The next home game will be Sept. 17 as the Vol’s host Akron.

