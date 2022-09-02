One dead, 2 injured after plane from McGhee Tyson crashes in Texas, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and two were injured after a plane crashed between two mobile homes in Spring, Texas, according to officials.

DPS Troopers and @HCSOTexas are at the scene of the plane crash at 8500 Monterrey Pine Place in Tomball.



Three passengers in the plane have been transported for treatment.



PIO will brief the media at the scene this evening. #hounews pic.twitter.com/qAifGJFUNG — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) September 1, 2022

The Cirrus SR-22 took off from McGhee Tyson Airport with three people and crashed on the way to David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport around 5 p.m. local time, according to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration.

As the plane was trying to land, it lost power and hit a tree, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Richard Standifer.

“The good lord is good,” Standifer said. “The plane was able to come to rest in between two houses, so it didn’t encroach on any of the residences.”

Initial reports indicated that about 75 gallons of gas leaked from the plane, according to officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The HCFMO HazMat team is en route to assist @Kleinfiredept with a plane crash in the 8500 Block of Monterray Pine Place. Initial information indicate approximately 75 gallons on aviation gas has spilled from aircraft. pic.twitter.com/n0SfgNTtTu — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) September 1, 2022

Standifer said there was one female and two males on board but did not indicate which one died. He also said all three were taken to the hospital.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board announced they were investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

