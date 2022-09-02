One dead, 2 injured after plane from McGhee Tyson crashes in Texas, officials say
A small plane from McGhee Tyson Airport crashed in Texas Thursday evening, according to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and two were injured after a plane crashed between two mobile homes in Spring, Texas, according to officials.
The Cirrus SR-22 took off from McGhee Tyson Airport with three people and crashed on the way to David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport around 5 p.m. local time, according to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration.
As the plane was trying to land, it lost power and hit a tree, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Richard Standifer.
“The good lord is good,” Standifer said. “The plane was able to come to rest in between two houses, so it didn’t encroach on any of the residences.”
Initial reports indicated that about 75 gallons of gas leaked from the plane, according to officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Standifer said there was one female and two males on board but did not indicate which one died. He also said all three were taken to the hospital.
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board announced they were investigating the crash.
This is a developing story.
