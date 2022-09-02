Possible threat involving Fulton High School posted to social media, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A possible threat involving a local high school was posted to social media, prompting an investigation by law enforcement, according to the Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said the police department was aware of a possible threat involving Fulton High School, which was posted through Snapchat. Currently, KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Knox County School Security are looking into it.

“At this point, there is no evidence to indicate that it is a substantive threat,” Erland said.

Those with information on the origin of the post should contact KPD at 865-215-7268 or Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters contacting Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

