Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews
The baby was delivered two months before its due date.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday morning, Knoxville fire crews responded to a home in west Knoxville and ended up delivering a baby in what Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks called it a unique experience.
The baby was two months premature, Wilbanks said. Captain Curtis Scott, Senior Firefighter Henry Bookhardt, Firefighters John Scott and Emory Chamberlain with Engine 18 C all helped in the baby’s delivery. This crew had never delivered a baby before.
They had concerns over the newborn’s health because of how early he was, but Wilbanks said he seems good. The healthy baby born was born at 10:53 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.