Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews

The baby was delivered two months before its due date.
Knoxville Fire crews helped deliver a baby that was two months premature.
Knoxville Fire crews helped deliver a baby that was two months premature.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday morning, Knoxville fire crews responded to a home in west Knoxville and ended up delivering a baby in what Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks called it a unique experience.

The baby was two months premature, Wilbanks said. Captain Curtis Scott, Senior Firefighter Henry Bookhardt, Firefighters John Scott and Emory Chamberlain with Engine 18 C all helped in the baby’s delivery. This crew had never delivered a baby before.

They had concerns over the newborn’s health because of how early he was, but Wilbanks said he seems good. The healthy baby born was born at 10:53 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Frank Riley
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
A small plane from McGhee Tyson Airport crashed in Texas Thursday evening, according to...
Cirrus Aircraft team member dead, 2 injured after plane from McGhee Tyson crashes in Texas, officials say
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Vols last season
It’s football time in Tennessee! What you need to know ahead of this season

Latest News

The crash happened in the early morning hours of July 1.
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
The young Volunteer fan smiled for a photo after receiving the signed football.
Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan
Mostly Sunny Skies This Afternoon
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
Lookout Lagoon Rendering
$40 million expansion coming to Wilderness at the Smokies