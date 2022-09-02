Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday morning, Knoxville fire crews responded to a home in west Knoxville and ended up delivering a baby in what Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks called it a unique experience.

The baby was two months premature, Wilbanks said. Captain Curtis Scott, Senior Firefighter Henry Bookhardt, Firefighters John Scott and Emory Chamberlain with Engine 18 C all helped in the baby’s delivery. This crew had never delivered a baby before.

They had concerns over the newborn’s health because of how early he was, but Wilbanks said he seems good. The healthy baby born was born at 10:53 a.m.

We got to do it again! This little guy decided to show up 2 months early and didn’t really want to give mom and dad any warning. Everyone is doing great! Engine 18 C got to be apart of the event. pic.twitter.com/ZBnB0IBmEZ — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 2, 2022

