Rain chances are back in the forecast as we head into Labor Day Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty to isolated showers and storms are around this afternoon and into the evening hours, which could impact a few of the high school football games. Rain chances will continue to increase as we head into the weekend and unfortunately stick around into Labor Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Humidity continues to increase as we head into this evening and that will lead to a few isolated showers and downpours through the first half of the overnight. If you are planning on being outdoors or heading to any high school football make sure to take the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Temperatures will slowly fall through the overnight and we’ll start off on a mild note for Saturday morning with lows in the upper 60s.

For any outdoor plans this weekend you’ll want to keep a watch on the forecast as rain chances will be on the rise each afternoon. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine to start the day before we transition to isolated showers and downpours for the afternoon. High temperatures will be a little cooler than the last few days with many areas in the the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t look to improve much heading into Sunday as we see another round of showers and storms for the afternoon. Labor Day looks to be rainy as well with off and on showers as we are stuck in a stormy pattern over the next few days. Highs each afternoon have trended a little cooler as well with lower 80s sticking around.

A weak front will try and move in as we head into Tuesday and that could provide us with a little relief from the rain for at least a day or so. Rain looks to quickly return by the middle of next week.

Rain arrives just in time for the Labor Day Weekend (WVLT)

