Rain chances are back in the forecast as we head into Labor Day Weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking higher rain chances for much of the weekend
You'll want to keep the rain gear around this weekend
You'll want to keep the rain gear around this weekend(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty to isolated showers and storms are around this afternoon and into the evening hours, which could impact a few of the high school football games. Rain chances will continue to increase as we head into the weekend and unfortunately stick around into Labor Day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Humidity continues to increase as we head into this evening and that will lead to a few isolated showers and downpours through the first half of the overnight. If you are planning on being outdoors or heading to any high school football make sure to take the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Temperatures will slowly fall through the overnight and we’ll start off on a mild note for Saturday morning with lows in the upper 60s.

For any outdoor plans this weekend you’ll want to keep a watch on the forecast as rain chances will be on the rise each afternoon. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine to start the day before we transition to isolated showers and downpours for the afternoon. High temperatures will be a little cooler than the last few days with many areas in the the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t look to improve much heading into Sunday as we see another round of showers and storms for the afternoon. Labor Day looks to be rainy as well with off and on showers as we are stuck in a stormy pattern over the next few days. Highs each afternoon have trended a little cooler as well with lower 80s sticking around.

A weak front will try and move in as we head into Tuesday and that could provide us with a little relief from the rain for at least a day or so. Rain looks to quickly return by the middle of next week.

Rain arrives just in time for the Labor Day Weekend
Rain arrives just in time for the Labor Day Weekend(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
A small plane from McGhee Tyson Airport crashed in Texas Thursday evening, according to...
Cirrus Aircraft team member dead, 2 injured after plane from McGhee Tyson crashes in Texas, officials say
Frank Riley
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Summit View of Farragut
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program

Latest News

Mostly Sunny Skies This Afternoon
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
Hot and humid for Friday evening
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
We’re waking up to a few patches of fog this morning, with some storms ahead for parts of the...
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
Mel Russell snagged this view from Clingmans Dome.
Toasty Friday, soggy Sunday into Monday