Report: Homeowner spots man with pants down, charging phone with outdoor outlet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after a woman told police he was masturbating outside her window while charging his phone in an outdoor outlet at her house, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Police responded to a home on Chamberlain Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 11:25 a.m. Once on the scene, officers said they saw Enrico Coer, 44, laying on the ground with his pants down.

The homeowner told police that Coer was outside of her house masturbating “in full view from a bedroom window,” according to the report. He was also accused of charging his phone in an outlet during the same time.

Coer was arrested and charged with public indecency.

