Sevierville names 2022 Citizen of the Year

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Citizen of the Year award was given to a man credited for bringing multiple businesses into the area, according to an announcement by the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

Austin Williams, a CEO and co-founder of Sevierville-based development firm Compas Ventures, was named Sevierville’s Citizen of the Year for 2022. He has served alongside various charitable boards, including Leadership Sevier, Leadership Tomorrow, and The United Way of Sevier County.

In addition, Williams serves on the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Sevierville’s Planning Commission, Historical Overlay Commission, and as Chairman of the Board for the Sevierville Commons Association, according to a release.

“Austin’s enterprising spirit has helped him accomplish so much in a decade of service to Sevierville,” Sevierville Chamber of Commerce CEO Brenda McCroskey said. “His enthusiasm and vision for our city is contagious and will serve to grow Sevierville as a thriving place to live, work and play well into the future.”

City officials said Williams has assisted in bringing several new businesses to the city, including The Appalachian, Trotter’s Whole Hog BBQ, Pinchy’s Lobster & Beer Company, The Pines Theater, and The Davis Hotel.

“I was extremely honored to be chosen for the Citizen of the Year award,” said Williams. “I don’t think professionally I will ever win an award that’s more meaningful to me because of my love for Sevierville and the people who live here. The winners of this award in year’s past have made such a positive impact on our community, and one day I hope I will have been able to do so as well.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.