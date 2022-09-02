Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew

Two inmates escaped in Cocke Co. Friday afternoon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two inmates escaped from a litter crew on Industrial Road off of SR 25 East around 3 p.m. Friday, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News.

The two inmates, Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb, told officers they needed to use the restroom and ran off.

“Both had been in a trustee roll for several months. Both have charges of theft, probation violations, drug charges, and driving charges,” Ball said. He also told WVLT News that the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is working with other local law enforcement and K9 units to locate the two.

“We have information that both may have been picked up,” Ball said. “We ask that if anyone has information to please contact dispatch at 423-623-3064 or 423-623-6004 after 8:00 am.”

