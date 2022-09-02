Strollers recalled for fingertip amputation hazard

Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels, the...
Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Consumers were warned to immediately stop using recalled child strollers after a report that a child’s fingertip was amputated.

The recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap.

The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated the stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use. Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

About 14,400 of the strollers are being recalled. They were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores and specialty stores nationwide. They also were sold online on Amazon from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600.

The strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white, charcoal or slate blue and have black tires. The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

For more information on recalls, go to CPSC.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Frank Riley
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Vols last season
It’s football time in Tennessee! What you need to know ahead of this season
Shannon Stewart will live on a boat in the Vol Navy until after Thanksgiving.
University of Tennessee fan to live on Vol Navy boat during football season

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
(L-R): Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox, 2022 Citizen of the Year Austin Williams, Sevierville...
Sevierville names 2022 Citizen of the Year
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
FILE - Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at...
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll