Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers football season officially started Thursday, several celebrity guests and visitors joined WVLT News during the Big Orange Kickoff special.

Among the guests was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, baseball head coach Tony Vitello and basketball head coach Rick Barnes.

Vitello and Barnes signed a small foam football so it could be given to a fan after the show.

WVLT News Anchor Brittany Tarwater gave the football to a young kid decked out in Volunteer gear who said he was a big fan of UT and the two coaches.

He jumped in excitement before running to show his friends once getting it.

