Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan

The children told WVLT News he was a big fan of the Volunteers, and the two coaches who sign the football.
The young Volunteer fan smiled for a photo after receiving the signed football.
The young Volunteer fan smiled for a photo after receiving the signed football.(WVLT News)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers football season officially started Thursday, several celebrity guests and visitors joined WVLT News during the Big Orange Kickoff special.

Among the guests was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, baseball head coach Tony Vitello and basketball head coach Rick Barnes.

Vitello and Barnes signed a small foam football so it could be given to a fan after the show.

WVLT News Anchor Brittany Tarwater gave the football to a young kid decked out in Volunteer gear who said he was a big fan of UT and the two coaches.

He jumped in excitement before running to show his friends once getting it.

Stay up to date with Tennessee football coverage here.

CLASS ACTS. So many great things to be said about these two coaches. Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello and Vols...

Posted by Brittany Tarwater WVLT on Thursday, September 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Frank Riley
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
A small plane from McGhee Tyson Airport crashed in Texas Thursday evening, according to...
Cirrus Aircraft team member dead, 2 injured after plane from McGhee Tyson crashes in Texas, officials say
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Vols last season
It’s football time in Tennessee! What you need to know ahead of this season

Latest News

Knoxville Fire crews helped deliver a baby that was two months premature.
Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews
The crash happened in the early morning hours of July 1.
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
Mostly Sunny Skies This Afternoon
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
Lookout Lagoon Rendering
$40 million expansion coming to Wilderness at the Smokies